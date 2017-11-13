Troopers, firefighters respond to collision blocking roadway in Fountain Inn

Scene of collision on SC 418 at Jenkins Bridge Road. (11/13/17 FOX Carolina)

SC Highway Patrol Troopers and firefighters responded to the scene of a collision that had blocked the roadway in Fountain Inn Monday evening.

Per the SC Highway Patrol Real-Time Traffic Information system, the collision occurred on SC 418 at Jenkins Bridge Road around 6:30 p.m. A FOX Carolina crew on scene said the wreck appeared to have involved a pickup truck and a sedan.

Fire officials say there was one occupant in the pickup truck and two other people in the sedan. The driver in the sedan was airlifted, they said.

No word yet on injuries.

