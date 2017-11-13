Dispatch: Deputies responding to armed robbery at Dollar General - FOX Carolina 21

Dispatch: Deputies responding to armed robbery at Dollar General in Greenville Co.

Scene of armed robbery at the Dollar General on Augusta Road. (11/13/17 FOX Carolina) Scene of armed robbery at the Dollar General on Augusta Road. (11/13/17 FOX Carolina)
GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) -

Dispatchers confirm deputies are responding to the scene of an armed robbery Monday night in Greenville County.

Per dispatch, the armed robbery occurred at the Dollar General on Augusta Road. They say, at least one individual was robbed at that location.

At this time, there is no suspect information.

No further details were released.

FOX Carolina is en route to the scene to learn more.

