Dispatch: Deputies responding to armed robbery at Dollar General in Greenville Co.

Union police said a four-year-old girl has been placed in DSS custody and her mother has been charged with unlawful neglect after the family was found living in a home covered in pig and other animal waste.More >
Union police said a four-year-old girl has been placed in DSS custody and her mother has been charged with unlawful neglect after the family was found living in a home covered in pig and other animal waste.More >
A video posted to Facebook over the weekend has gone viral - and it apparently started as a fight over who could ride a small ride.More >
A video posted to Facebook over the weekend has gone viral - and it apparently started as a fight over who could ride a small ride.More >
Let's be clear: It is illegal to leave your vehicle running unattended in South Carolina - and most importantly, it could lead you to get your car stolen.More >
Let's be clear: It is illegal to leave your vehicle running unattended in South Carolina - and most importantly, it could lead you to get your car stolen.More >
No matter what time of day, drivers only have one thing to say about Woodruff Road.More >
No matter what time of day, drivers only have one thing to say about Woodruff Road.More >
A heartwarming moment between a Walmart cashier and a customer shows a little patience and understanding can make all the difference.More >
A heartwarming moment between a Walmart cashier and a customer shows a little patience and understanding can make all the difference.More >
Troopers confirmed they are investigating a deadly accident on Keowee River Road in Oconee County Monday morning.More >
Troopers confirmed they are investigating a deadly accident on Keowee River Road in Oconee County Monday morning.More >
A decision by Keurig to stop advertising on Sean Hannity's Fox News program has supporters of the conservative host destroying the company's coffee makers.More >
A decision by Keurig to stop advertising on Sean Hannity's Fox News program has supporters of the conservative host destroying the company's coffee makers.More >
Jupiter and Venus are really far apart. Hundreds of millions of miles apart. But to early risers Monday morning, it looked like the two brightest planets in the solar system were almost on top of each other.More >
Jupiter and Venus are really far apart. Hundreds of millions of miles apart. But to early risers Monday morning, it looked like the two brightest planets in the solar system were almost on top of each other.More >
Anderson County deputies said two suspects were taken into custody after a home invasion and a chase that spanned multiple counties Tuesday morning.More >
Anderson County deputies said two suspects were taken into custody after a home invasion and a chase that spanned multiple counties Tuesday morning.More >
Timbertech, a company based in Greer, delivered South Carolina's official Christmas tree to the State House in Columbia on Nov. 13, 2017.More >
Timbertech, a company based in Greer, delivered South Carolina's official Christmas tree to the State House in Columbia on Nov. 13, 2017.More >
The Associated Press captured chilling photographs of a memorial inside Sutherland Springs Baptist Church for the 26 victims killed in a mass shooting.More >
The Associated Press captured chilling photographs of a memorial inside Sutherland Springs Baptist Church for the 26 victims killed in a mass shooting.More >
The American Red Cross said they are assisting a family of six whose home on Haywood Street in Buffalo was destroyed by fire Sunday night. 4 adults and 2 children from Union County are now searching for a new home.More >
The American Red Cross said they are assisting a family of six whose home on Haywood Street in Buffalo was destroyed by fire Sunday night. 4 adults and 2 children from Union County are now searching for a new home.More >
The Upstate Salute at Fluor Field took place on Sunday to honor the nation's veterans with a free, family-friendly event.More >
The Upstate Salute at Fluor Field took place on Sunday to honor the nation's veterans with a free, family-friendly event.More >
Here are the arrests that made headlines in November 2017.More >
Here are the arrests that made headlines in November 2017.More >
The Organic Cat Cafe, the first cat cafe in Greenville, is expected to open its doors on Monday, November 20.More >
The Organic Cat Cafe, the first cat cafe in Greenville, is expected to open its doors on Monday, November 20.More >