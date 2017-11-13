FOX Carolina's Diana Watson picks winner of Amazing Shake competition

The winner of an Upstate school competition called the Amazing Shake was revealed Monday evening.

About 75 elementary school students in Anderson District 2 competed in the competition, but only one student could win it all.

Teacher Adam Cobb announced Honea Path Elementary fifth grader Courtney Cowart as the champion during a ceremony at Belton-Honea Path High School.

FOX Carolina’s Dianna Watson was the one to choose Courtney from the top three contestants. She had lunch with Courtney and the two other finalists, fifth graders Addie Grace Sanders from Wright Elementary and Emily Miller from Belton Elementary, to help her decide.

During the lunch, they had to show everything from table etiquette, to social skills to good handshakes.

All three finalists were at the celebration Monday evening where Courtney was declared the winner.

The Amazing Shake is a national program that emphasizes good manners and respect. It was started by the Ron Clarke Academy in Atlanta, and has now spread to schools across the country.

