Greenville City Council moves ahead with plans to ease Woodruff Road congestion

No matter what time of day, drivers only have one thing to say about Woodruff Road.

"It's full of congestion up and down,” explained driver Sean Crowley, “Everything seems to come into a focal point and there's nowhere for anybody to go."

Mary Boccella manages Bar Louie, a restaurant near one of the busiest parts of Woodruff Road.

"No matter what time of day, you can barely get in and out of the parking lot. It's always congested and especially in this area,” explained Boccella, “A lot of fender benders just literally pulling out of our parking lot."

It also happens to be the intersection where a new connector road will be built. Greenville City Council agreed to design and build a new road from Woodruff Industrial Lane to Verdae Boulevard.

It will also feature roundabouts at Green Heron and Ketron Court. Piedmont Natural Gas and Verdae Properties are committing $1.6 million towards the project. Greenville city and county leaders are committing $400,000 dollars each.

"That allows access to 276, Haywood Road, 385,” said Mayor Pro-tem, Gay Sprague, “A lot of different destinations."

According to city officials, the new connector will alleviate up to 20% of traffic along one of the busiest stretches on Woodruff Road. Sprague says even more help is on the way.

"The bigger fix is a long-term, very large project that's being done with federal funds," explained Sprague. "This is going to be a short little piece."

City leaders expect crews to start work by early next year and expect to be finished by December of 2018.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.