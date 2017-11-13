Community activist creates mobile "unsolved cases" display

"We live in a world where something happens and 10 days later something else happens, or onto a new topic, onto the next big thing, but for these families this is the 'next big thing'," community activist Traci Fant said.

Fant places 40 photos of people onto a table. They represent the 40 people whose families are still wondering what happened to them.

"I could say there are 40 unsolved cases around town, and you would say 'Okay 40', but when you see 35 to 40 huge pictures laying on the table, it casts the reality of the situation," Fant said.

We've seen Fant in action before, working with families who have had someone they love killed, or go missing.

"To help solve one of these cases, it's a phenomenal feeling. Then you just go onto the next one."

For a short time, Andrena Simpson's nephew, 17-year-old Joseph Gault, was one of the faces laying on the table. Deputies said he was shot and killed at the end of October. With help from Freedom Fighters and law enforcement, two people have been arrested.

"It doesn't bring them back, but it feels like we're getting a little bit of justice for him," Simpson said. "As a matter of fact about an hour after I found out, it was a cloudy day on my way home, I had a little bit of sunlight and I felt like he was smiling and saying 'Auntie, it's going to get better'."

That's how Traci Fant wants all of these families, represented by these faces to feel. She's turning the pictures into a "moving reminder."

"They'll be on the trailer and we'll be in parking lots and different areas, where people can pull up and view the pictures, take pictures," Fant said.

Both Fant and Simpson know what it's like to wait for answers.

"When I look at all of these pictures on the table, I think of my brother Andre, my brother Andre was murdered at a very young age. And it took a while for his body to be found as well," said Fant.

It's why Fant will push for every family to feel that sigh of relief.

"I can just only hope that some of these other families get peace and get justice," she said. "Fear is what it's going to keep these cases open like this. The day this person was murdered. The family's life stops and we have to be the kind of community that helps these families get closure."

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.