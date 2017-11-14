Primary set for Tuesday for SC House District 28 seat

Four Republicans will appear on the ballot Tuesday in the primary election to for the South Carolina House of Representatives’ District 28 seat.

Krystal Blume, Jonathan Smith, Ashley Trantham, and Bill Welch are running for the office, which is currently held by Eric Bedingfield, also a Republican. No Democrats filed for the election.

Bedingfield announced in August that he would retire in January 2018 to become the director of government affairs at Greenville Technical College.

The polls will be open to voters in District 28, which covers southern Greenville County (see map), from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

If needed, a runoff will be held on November 28. The special election will be held on January 16.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.