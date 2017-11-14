Dispatch: Suspect in custody after multi-county chase - FOX Carolina 21

Dispatch: Suspect in custody after multi-county chase

Chase ends on I-385 (FOX Carolina/ 11/14/2017) Chase ends on I-385 (FOX Carolina/ 11/14/2017)
Chase ends on I-385 (FOX Carolina/ 11/14/2017) Chase ends on I-385 (FOX Carolina/ 11/14/2017)
GRAY COURT, SC (FOX Carolina) -

A suspect is in custody after a chase that spanned multiple counties Tuesday morning, according to Anderson County emergency dispatchers.

Dispatchers said the chase was initiated in Anderson County just after 5 a.m. and then continued into Laurens County via I-385.

The chase ended on I-385 South near mile marker 17 in the Gray Court area and the suspect was taken into custody just before 6 a.m.

No other details were immediately available.

