Sheriff: Suspect arrested when he ran out of gas after home invasion, chase

Anderson County deputies said a man was taken into custody after a home invasion and a chase that spanned multiple counties Tuesday morning.

The home invasion occurred just after 5 a.m. at a home on Lucky Lane in Pelzer. Detective Nikki Carson said two masked suspects broke into the residence and assaulted the homeowner. The victim suffered minor injuries.

Responding deputies spotted the suspects' vehicle in the area and pulled the car over. Carson said the car then sped away and nearly hit a deputy.

A car chase ensured and continued into Laurens County.

The chase ended on I-385 South near mile marker 17 in the Gray Court area when Sheriff Chad McBride said the suspects ran out of gas. McBride said Ralph Paul Smith was taken into custody just before 6 a.m.

McBride said the suspect was under the influence of drugs.

According to online jail records, Smith is charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of one gram of ice/crack cocaine, failure to stop for blue lights, driving under suspension, open container of beer/wine, and use of license plates other than vehicle issued.

Deputies said initially Smith gave a false name to law enforcement.

A woman was also detained but charges have not yet been filed against her.

Smith appeared in a bond hearing on Wednesday where he was denied bond. At the hearing, Smith denied giving a false name to officers and said they found someone else's ID card and called it in as his name.

Carson said the investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.