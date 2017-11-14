Wendy's to donate portion of Tuesday dinner sales to help

The Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption said participating Wendy’s restaurants in the Upstate and the Mountains will hold a fundraising event Tuesday night to help children in foster care find permanent homes and raise awareness for National Adoption Month.

During the Community Night event, participating Wendy’s locations will donate 15 percent of all sales between 5 and 8 p.m. to the foundation.

In addition, Wendy’s will launch its annual National Frosty Key Tag Program on Monday, November 20. The $2 key tag will allow customers to get a free Jr. Frosty with every purchase for a year. Eighty-five cents from every sale will go to help children in need of adoption.

Wendy's founder Dave Thomas was an adopted child himself, according to a news release.

