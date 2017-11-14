CHILL to start Thanksgiving week

After a warm end to the work-week, some BIG changes are ahead for the weekend into Thanksgiving week.

A strong cold front is poised to sweep through the area Saturday evening into early Sunday, bringing a bout of rain and blustery, cold conditions for Sunday into Monday.

Preceding this feature, high pressure and dry air will envelop the area and will be slow to be supplanted by incoming Gulf moisture.

Furthermore, the incoming trough of low pressure will be positive to neutrally tilted, taking a negative tilt as it basically traverses the Mid-Atlantic region. This will mitigate moisture return and offer only a limited space of favorably-overlapped moisture and upper-air forcing to generate rain.

Thus, while we expect a decent round of rain, its intensity will be curbed by the aforementioned factors. Consequently, rain amounts should not exceed one-half inch in most spots.

Favorable northwest flow juxtaposed with colder air could incite a mix of rain and snow or even devolve into a period of light snow late Saturday night in the higher peaks of western NC. For now, impacts should largely remain inconsequential.

The more pressing impact with this front looks to be the rush of colder air Sunday and Monday. Lows in the 20s to low 30s are likely as Thanksgiving week kicks off Monday morning. This type of air is an aberration for mid-November as morning lows should average at 35° and 40° in Asheville and Greenville, respectively.

