Deputies: No threat to public as shooting investigation continues in Spartanburg County

Spartanburg County deputies said the investigation into a shooting that sent one person to the hospital Tuesday evening is ongoing.

The shooting happened on Dan River Road around 6:45 p.m.

Deputies said Wednesday morning that all parties involved had been identified and located and there was no danger to the public.

Deputies did not know the victim's condition.

MORE NEWS: Greenville police: Multiple armed robberies occur in parking lots at apartment complexes, hotel, bar overnight

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.