Deputies: No threat to public as shooting investigation continue - FOX Carolina 21

Deputies: No threat to public as shooting investigation continues in Spartanburg County

Scene of shooting on Dan River Road. (11/14/17 FOX Carolina) Scene of shooting on Dan River Road. (11/14/17 FOX Carolina)
SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) -

Spartanburg County deputies said the investigation into a shooting that sent one person to the hospital Tuesday evening is ongoing.

The shooting happened on Dan River Road around 6:45 p.m.

Deputies said Wednesday morning that all parties involved had been identified and located and there was no danger to the public.

Deputies did not know the victim's condition.

