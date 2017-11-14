Coroner: Death of woman found in burned home ruled accidental

The Greenville County Coroner said he and deputies are investigating after a woman was found dead in her home on Celestial Court Tuesday night.

Per the Coroner's Office, EMS was initially dispatched to the residence located on Celestial Court for a possible cardiac arrest. The coroner said neighbors were concerned about an the woman.

The Greenville County Sheriff's Office said their deputies also responded and located an unresponsive female. The woman was pronounced dead on scene by EMS.

The coroner identified the victim as 56-year-old Denise A. Lloyd. Her cause of death was determined to be smoke inhalation and thermal burns. The coroner said her death was ruled accident.

The coroner said the home also showed damage from a localized interior fire.

The investigation is ongoing.

