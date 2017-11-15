Sylva residents see special screening of movie featuring their town

Sylva residents got a sneak peek of a new movie coming to theaters in December (FOX Carolina)

Tuesday was an exciting night for many residents in Sylva, North Carolina.

Their small town is being featured on the big screen, and 220 lucky residents scored tickets to the first area screening.

It's called “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri” you can't see it in theaters just yet, but it's based on a woman's fight for justice in a fictionalized Missouri town.

Much of the movie was filmed in Western North Carolina. The billboard scenes were shot outside of Asheville and a majority of the other scenes along main street in Sylva.

Many in the audience at the special screening were extras in the film and say they watched their hometown transform into a movie set.

Josie Bewsey was first in line, waiting to see if she'll make an appearance in the movie. The Sylva native said she was an extra several times, hoping she'd make the cut.

"The third day I was in it, it was in Black Mountain when they did the bar scene,” Bewsey said. “And I drove my car around probably 85 times around the block, so my car may be in the movie even if I'm not."

The Extras Casting Director for the film is originally from Western North Carolina. She said she's had the opportunity to work all over the country, but said Sylva was a breath of fresh air.

"Everyone is super excited and everybody comes out of the woodwork to help in any way they can,” Marty Cherrix said. “I met amazing people here."

Extras or not, the community was ready to see their town featured on the big screen. Many proud that Sylva was exactly what the director was looking for.

"He looked all throughout North Carolina and Sylva is what really appealed to him so it's great to see the small town come to life," said Film NC Director Guy Gaster.

Filming took place about a year ago and residents had a front row seat to the movie set. The police station featured throughout the movie is actually a consignment shop along Main Street. The general store across the street from the consignment shop was transformed into office space for the film.

"There's a great aerial shot of the town as well towards the beginning,” Gaster said. “So you'll definitely see a lot of things."

In total the film spending more than $12.6 million in Western North Carolina, and residents hoping a tourism bump is still to come.

"We might see some fans that come out to experience Ebbing themselves here in Sylva," Gaster said.

After the packed screening, folks said they can tell the screening will be the talk of the town for weeks to come.

"Definitely some Oscar worthy performances,” said one resident.

"I'm not giving anything away, completely unexpected,” said another. “You have to see it."

Below is a link to the official trailer for the film.

**WARNING: Contains graphic language**

