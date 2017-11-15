Greenville police: Multiple armed robberies occur in parking lots at apartment complexes, hotel, bar overnight

Greenville police are investigating a string of armed robberies that occurred Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning on the east side of Greenville.

The first incident occurred at the Ivy Apartment Complex on Century Drive just after 10 p.m. Police said the victim was sitting in his outside an apartment when he was approached by two people. One of the people pulled out a gun and ordered the victim to get out of his car. The suspects stole the victim’s wallet and took off.

Police said the second armed robbery occurred around 11 p.m. at the Bell Roper Mountain Apartments on Roper Mountain Road Extension. The victim said he was carrying groceries to his home when two men approached him and pulled a gun on him. The suspects took money from him and ran off.

The next crime happened at 12:30 a.m. while two people were leaving the Tip It Back Sports Grille on Pelham Road. When the victims got to their car, police said they were approached by a man with a handgun. The man demanded money and then took off.

Lastly, police said they were called to the Courtyard Marriott on Orchard Park Drive around 1:50 a.m. The victim was walking to the hotel from his car when he was approached by a man with a gun. The suspect demanded cash and took off once the victim handed the money over.

“With the timeline and limited suspect descriptions, they could be related,” Greenville Police Department Johnathan Bragg said of the crimes.

The cases remain under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 864-23-CRIME.

MORE NEWS: US Marshals warn of phone scams, encourage people to report them

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.