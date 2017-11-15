Upstate basketball star Zion Williamson will not commit to college in early signing period

Zion Williamson will not be signing with a college team during the early signing period, which ends, Wednesday according to his father.

The 6’6” tall high school basketball phenom from Spartanburg Day School has made official visits to Kentucky, Kansas, Duke and North Carolina and unofficial visits to South Carolina and Clemson.

Williamson is now expected to sign in April 2018 when the regular signing period opens for prospective college athletes.

