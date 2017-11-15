Deputies: Man boarded stopped school bus, threatened driver in front of students

Deputies said a man was arrested after boarding a stopped school bus in Spartanburg County, threatening the driver, and using profanity in front of the children.

The incident happened on October 31 and involved a Spartanburg School District 4 bus, according to arrest warrants.

Deputies said Larry Davis, 29, of Woodruff boarded the school bus when it stopped at a Leisure Center to let kids off. Davis is accused of walking up to the driver and whispering threats in her ear. He reportedly used profanity while threatening to assault the bus driver.

Davis then left the bus when the bus driver’s assistant spoke up.

Students on the bus witnessed the incident.

According to online jail records, Davis was arrested on Tuesday and charged with interfering with school bus.

The warrants and incident reports did not indicate what led up to the altercation.

The school district said the issue was a legal matter and did not wish to comment.

