Principal: Larger law enforcement presence at Gaffney High after threat written on bathroom wall

The principal of Gaffney High School said additional law enforcement were placed at the school Wednesday due to a threat.

Dr. Rashaad Fitzpatrick said a member of the school's faculty found graffiti on the wall inside a restroom which indicated there would be a threat to the school on Nov. 15.

After an investigation, Fitzpatrick said they found the threat was not credible.

The student who wrote the message is being disciplined according to school policy.

Fitzpatrick said the school is a safe environment and they do not believe there will be additional threats. Additional law enforcement will be at the school for Wednesday only.

