Deputies release surveillance images from NC elementary school break-in

Suspect in Bethel Elementary break-in (Source: Haywood Co. Sheriff's Office) Suspect in Bethel Elementary break-in (Source: Haywood Co. Sheriff's Office)
They Haywood County Sheriff's Office is asking for help identifying a person caught on camera during a school break-in.

Officers said the incident occurred around 8 p.m. Monday. Deputies said someone pried open the door to the main office and the principal's office.

After reviewing surveillance video, deputies said a male in a red hooded sweatshirt was seen making forced entry into the building before spending more than two hours breaking to rooms, desks and machines.

The damage to the school and missing items were estimated to cost $7,500.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Crime Stoppers 1-877-92CRIME.

