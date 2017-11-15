Hollywild to host annual Holiday Lights Safari after being closed to the public

Hollywild Animal Park announced it will host the 27th annual Holiday Lights Safari after being closed to the public during the summer season.

In a press release, the park stated that there was a high demand from the public for the holiday program to return.

The Holiday Lights Safari will feature several new displays music and thousands of new lights, the park said.

The display will also feature Santa's Village where visitors can meet Santa and Mrs. Claus and take photos with the zoo animals, Hollywild said. Visitors will also have the opportunity to drive through the Enchanted Deer Forest and feed animals, Hollywild stated.

The park said the Holiday Lights Safari will end with a life-size nativity scene.

Proceeds from the holiday display will go towards the animals living at Hollywild, the park said.

Admission for the event is $6 per person for the drive-through and visit to Santa's Village. Admission for the Enchanted Deer Forest is $10 per vehicle.

The Holiday Lights Safari begins Nov. 17 and continues through Dec. 31.

For more information, visit the Hollywild website.

