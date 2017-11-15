Man who spent 60 years photographing Rev. Billy Graham dies from illness

Russ Busby probably knew Rev. Billy Graham better than most people.

Busby, a photographer who spent six decades traveling the world with the evangelist, joined the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association in 1956 after tracking down the ministry to show them his work.

At age 86, Busby passed away in California Tuesday after a battle with a long illness.

Busby was once offered the job of official White House photographer but he declined the position, saying he felt called to serve Graham's ministry. With Graham, he traveled to dozens of country and photographed the evangelist with presidents, kings, disaster survivors and more.

"He traveled all around the world with my father, taking countless historic shots, and continued to provide photography for ministry events and my Crusades even after my father was no longer able to travel," said Franklin Graham. "Russ was a valued member of the team and a wonderful friend of the family."

Funeral arrangements for Busby are pending.

