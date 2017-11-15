NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING. The Call-In & Win: Country Boys Christmas Tree Sweepstakes is a sweepstakes that begins at 6:00 a.m. Eastern Time (”E.T.”) on November 16, 2017, and ends November 22

Call-In & Win: Country Boys Christmas Tree Sweepstakes

The Call-In & Win: Country Boys Christmas Tree Sweepstakes is a sweepstakes that begins at 6:00 a.m. Eastern Time (”E.T.”) on November 16, 2017, and ends November 22, 2017 at 8:59 a.m. E. T. (“Sweepstakes Period”).

Sponsors: Country Boys Garden, Gift & Home 1949 Woodruff Rd. Greenville SC 29607 – 2917 Wade Hampton Blvd., Taylors, SC 29687 WHNS/Meredith Corporation, 21 Interstate Court, Greenville, SC 29615

ENTRY: Watch The Morning News on WHNS between 6:00 a.m. and 9:00 a.m., E.T. November 16, 2017 thru November 22, 2017. Every hour a video and audio announcement will prompt viewers to call 866-922-8106. The 100th caller answered by WHNS each specified hour is a winner, once eligibility is confirmed. Sponsors reserve the right to cancel or delay sweepstakes in the event of telephone or other technical or mechanical failure or problems of any kind or because of non-authorized human intervention. Sponsors are not responsible for telephone or other technical or mechanical failure or problems of any kind. Sponsors are not responsible for high volume of phone calls that could result in continuous busy signal or phone company message that all circuits are busy. All phone lines are cleared at time of video/audio cue to call.

ELIGIBILITY: Legal residents of SC, NC and GA, in the WHNS-TV DMA, who are 18 years of age or older at time of entry are eligible to enter, except employees of Sponsors, and any other organizations affiliated with the sponsorship, fulfillment, administration, prize support, advertisement or promotion of the Sweepstakes and/or their respective agents, affiliates, subsidiaries and members of their immediate families or household members. “Immediate family members” shall mean parents, step-parents, children, step-children, siblings, step-siblings, or spouses. “Household members” shall mean people who share the same residence at least three months a year. Winners of a prize from WHNS within the past thirty (30) days from the beginning date of this sweepstakes are not eligible.

WINNER SELECTION AND PRIZING: Fifteen (15) winners will receive one (1) Voucher good for One Free 7-8’ Frasier Fir Live Christmas Tree approximate retail value $75.00. One (1) prize per household. Winners will be notified by e-mail and/or phone on the day of the drawing at approximately 3:30 p.m, E.T. Winners are responsible for picking-up prize at the WHNS address by close of business on December 22, 2017.

Prizes may not be assigned, transferred, changed or redeemed for cash, except at Sponsors’ discretion. Sponsors reserve the right to substitute a prize of equal or greater value if prize cannot be awarded as described. Prize is awarded “as is” with no warranty or guarantee express or implied by Sponsors. Sponsors disclaim all and any liability for the actual provision, quality or nature of any third-party product or services accepted by the winners. The awarding of any prize is contingent upon full compliance with these Official Rules. Entrants agree to be bound by Official Rules and agree that if any winner fails to provide proof of identity, refuses to provide required documentation, is found to have violated the Official Rules or otherwise does not meet eligibility criteria, prize will be forfeited and awarded to an alternate winner in a random drawing from entries containing a correct code word. Entrants understand that Sponsors are not liable for injuries, losses or damages of any kind arising from participation in this promotion and acceptance, possession and use of prize. Sponsors are not responsible for any typographical or other error in the printing of the offer, administration of the sweepstakes or in the announcement of the prize. Decisions of Sponsors are final and binding in all respects.

OTHER: Sponsors assume no responsibility for entries unable to be processed due to network, hardware or other technical failures; or any other reason, or incomplete, damaged, misdirected, or lost entries. Sponsors reserve the right, in their discretion to disqualify any person tampering with the entry process, the operation of the web site or otherwise in violation of these Official Rules. Sponsors further reserve the right, in their discretion, to cancel, terminate or modify this promotion if not capable of completion as planned, including infection by computer virus, technical corruption, non-authorized human intervention or any other causes beyond the control of the Sponsors which corrupt or affect the administration, security, fairness, or integrity of the sweepstakes. In the event of cancellation, Sponsors reserve the right to award the prizes to eligible, non-suspect, entries received containing a correct code word prior to date of cancellation. The use of automated entry systems or any other conduct that impedes the integrity of the sweepstakes is prohibited. In the event of a dispute regarding on-line entry, entry will be deemed made by the holder of an established e-mail account associated with the entry.

ODDS of winning depend on the number and timing of eligible calls received.

PRIVACY: By entering this sweepstakes, you are opting-in to receive promotional materials from WHNS and/or its affiliates, advertisers, or other business partners. If you "opt in" to receiving such promotional materials, WHNS reserves the right to release any personally identifiable registration information regarding you to third parties who provide goods or services that WHNS believes may be of interest to you. If you decide that you would like to discontinue receiving promotional information from such third parties, please contact those third parties directly. For more information about how WHNS uses the information you provide, see the privacy policy at http://www.foxcarolina.com/story/18990/this-web-sites-privacy-policy.

IF YOU DO NOT WISH TO SHARE YOUR INFORMATION, PLEASE DO NOT ENTER THIS SWEEPSTAKES.

GENERAL: Except where prohibited by law: (i) entry constitutes permission for Sponsors to use winners’ entry, name, hometown, likeness, photograph, voice and statements regarding this sweepstakes in all media now known or hereafter discovered, for any purpose, including without limitation, in connection with, and to promote, market or advertise, the sweepstakes, in whole or in part, without review, approval, credit or attribution, notification or payment from or to entrant or any person or entity, worldwide, in perpetuity, or on a winners’ list, if applicable; (ii) potential winners may be required to complete and return an Affidavit of Eligibility and Release of Liability/Publicity by December 22, 2017. If a potential winner cannot be contacted, fails to claim prize, is unable to travel on dates of prize or attend event on prize date or fails to respond to the winner notification, the potential winner is disqualified and the prize is forfeited. If forfeited, prize will be donated to Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Upstate time permitting. By participating and winning a prize, winners release Sponsors, their parents, affiliates, subsidiaries and agents, and their respective officers, directors, employees and agents from any and all liability with respect to the prize won and participation in the sweepstakes. Subject to all U.S. federal, SC, NC or GA, state and local laws and regulations. Void where prohibited. Applicable taxes are the sole responsibility of the winners. For the winners’ list, send a self-addressed, stamped envelope after December 22, 2017, to Winners’ List/Call-In & Win: Country Boys Christmas Tree Sweepstakes at the WHNS address above.