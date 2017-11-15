Deputies: Madison Co. man arrested after shooting in Hot Springs - FOX Carolina 21

Deputies: Madison Co. man arrested after shooting in Hot Springs

Anthony Stephen Jones. (Source: Madison Co. Sheriff's Office).
HOT SPRINGS, NC

Deputies say a man was arrested after a shooting in Hot Springs on Tuesday night. According to deputies, Anthony Stephen Jones, 55, was arrested in relation to the incident. 

Jones was charged with assault with a deadly weapon with the intent to kill and inflicting serious injury, according to arrest warrants. 

He was charged with possession of marijuana after having it on the premises of the Madison County Detention Center, the arrest warrants stated. 

According to arrest warrants, Jones was also charged with possession of a firearm by a felon. He was previously convicted of the felony of second degree burglary, the arrest warrants said. 

Jones is currently being held in the Madison County Detention Center on a $300,000 bond. 

