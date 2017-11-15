Fire sends large smoke plume over business in Henderson Co.

Officials responded to the scene of a fire in Henderson County on Wednesday.

Dispatchers said crews were called to Sealing Agents Waterproofing on Mills Gap Road.

A witness shared photos of a large, dark plume of smoke over the area. She reported hearing a loud explosion near the scene.

Seal Agents offers waterproofing services for basements and crawl spaces, according to the company's website.

Joe Swain, Assistant Henderson County Fire Marshal, told FOX Carolina that crews had gotten a report about an explosion inside a building and fire departments arrived to find a 20 foot box truck inside a building that had caught fire. Swain said fire could be seen burning out of the doors and black smoke billowing out of the roof of the building, upon arrival.

Swain said the truck has materials in the back and blew up a couple of propane tanks which exploded.

Two employees were inside the building during the explosion, however no injuries were reported, said Swain. There were no hazmat conditions at the scene, either.

Swain said 2 fire departments from Buncombe County and 5 fire departments from Henderson County responded to assist Fletcher Fire Department with the scene.

According to Swain, both the building and the truck are totaled and will need to be replaced. He said the box of the truck was completely blown off during the explosion.

The fire remains under investigation and Swain said it likely to continue into Thursday. Officials do not know what caused the fire at this time.

