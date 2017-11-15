Upstate family shares story of adoption during National Adoption Month

November is national adoption month and the South Carolina Department of Social Services says they are in need of foster families and people willing to adopt.

According to DSS, there are 570 children currently looking for homes in South Carolina. The average age of children in the state waiting for their forever home is 11 years old.

The Holtzclaws are a local family who told us the adoption process has been long, but worth it. They have adopted one son and are in the process of adopting his sister. Mhari and Kevin say they couldn't imagine life without all their children.

Mhari said, “Go for it, take the plunge. If this has been pulling on your heart, go to the training classes.”

Kevin said, “It’s been an up-and-down road but it’s been a wonderful one. I wouldn’t trade it for the world.”

We also spoke with Catherine Harmon, who is an Adoption Supervisor for DSS. She told us about the need for foster families and adoptive families in the state. “We definitely need foster homes for sibling groups and for older children and we need those adoptive homes as well."

If you are interested in adoption, you can start with a simple phone call. Heartfelt Calling handles the initial application process. They can be reached at 888-828-3555.

You can also find information here through DSS.

