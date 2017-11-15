Grand jury indicts man who feds say left IED outside NC airport, wanted 'to fight a war on US soil'

On Tuesday an indictment was filed by a grand jury against a man accused of leaving an explosive device outside the Asheville Regional Airport.

Michael Christopher Estes, 46, was arrested in October after authorities found a suspicious device outside the airport's baggage claim area. It was described as a glass jar containing ammonium nitrate, fuel oil, nails, steel wool and a shotgun cartridge.

Police said the device was determined to be explosive and rendered save by a bomb squad.

FBI agents said Estes admitted to making the device because he was "ready to fight a war on US soil."

According to federal court documents, the grand jury indicted Estes on two charges of violated United States Code regarding possession of an explosive at the airport and maliciously attempting to destroy the airport which is used in interstate commerce.

The indictment states that backpacks were seized during the investigation that contained a tactical vest, a black tool bag, Sterno Firestarter Gel, Winchester .410 gauge shotgun shells, marbles, multiple knives and a portable radio.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: FBI: Man admitted to leaving 'IED' outside airport, was 'ready to fight a war on US soil'

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.