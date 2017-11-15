Founder of Governor's School for the Arts dies

The South Carolina Governor's School for the Arts and Humanities announced the passing of its founder on Wednesday.

In a Facebook post, the school described Dr. Virginia Uldrick as a "passionate visionary and teacher, a respected and unifying leader and steadfast advocated for the arts."

According to the school's website, Dr. Uldrick began a residential artist summer program in the early 1980's. Dr. Uldrick went on to open the Governor's School in 1999, the website said.

"Thanks to Dr. Uldrick’s pioneering efforts, thousands of South Carolinians have benefited, and will continue to benefit, from arts education opportunities and Governor’s School programs," the school said.

Read the school's full Facebook post below:

