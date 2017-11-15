WestGate Mall welcomes shoppers into holiday season

Customers are strolling the aisles and shopping for deals.

"There are a lot of good prices," Christina Garcia said.

She drove more than 30 miles from Forest City to shop at WestGate Mall in Spartanburg.

"You actually get to see the product, see the quality, see if it works or not," Garcia said.

She could have stayed home and stuffed her cyber shopping cart, but instead wanted to look through the racks.

"You can find deals just as good as here than online -sometimes even better," Garcia said.

She also says a bad online shopping experiences keeps her logged off.

"Got a bedspread- ordered it online, paid $80. I got it- not even like worth the money," Garcia said.

"The main thing is quality."

Teresa Ezell, another shopper, wants quality and convenience so she says she shops online and in stores.

"So far, I've done about half and half," Ezell said.

There are holiday decorations, Christmas crowds, Christmas trees, lights, and music get her in the mood to pick presents.

"I like to think about how excited the kids are going to be with what I bought," Ezell said.

"I sometimes like to see what I'm going to buy."

According to the National Retail Federation, holiday retail sales are expected to increase between 3.6 and 4 percent.

"We're excited to kickoff the holiday shopping season," Stacey Keating said.

She's a spokesperson with WestGate Mall.

"We know that Black Friday is a huge social event and people really come out in full force with friends and families," Keating said.

She says there are new shops and new holiday experiences.

"We'll have a DJ on site, we'll be giving away $250 shopping sprees for a customer and their best friend through our Black Friday with your bestie program," she said.

There are other reports regarding holiday shopping. One, from Forrester Research shows online sales in the country are expected to reach $523 billion in the next four years. However, for shoppers like Garcia, she's still logged off and headed to the mall.

WestGate Mall will be closed Thanksgiving Day, but will open at 6 a.m. and close at 10 p.m. on Black Friday. For more information on holiday events and holiday hours at WestGate Mall click here.

