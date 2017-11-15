Court documents: Greenville Co. sheriff says sex was initiated by woman who filed sexual harassment lawsuit

In court documents answering an amended complaint accusing Greenville County Sheriff Will Lewis of sexual harassment and assault, Lewis again stated a sexual encounter he had was consensual.

Savanah Nabors, a former employee of the Greenville County Sheriff's Office, filed a lawsuit in October in which she claims she was sexually harassed by the sheriff during her employment. The lawsuit also stated that on a business trip in March, Nabors regained consciousness "when the Sheriff was on top of her, having sex with her."

In a press conference, Lewis said he had a "consensual encounter" outside his marriage but denied allegations of sexual harassment or assault.

In a court document filed on Wednesday, it states that "Sheriff Lewis and GCSO admit that Sheriff Lewis and [Nabors] had sex in Plaintiff's hotel room, which was not only consensual, but initiated by Plaintiff."

The documents state the sexual encounter occurred while on a trip to Charlotte to discuss the Greenville County Sheriff's Office budget.

In Nabors’ lawsuit, she claims that, before the trip to Charlotte, Sheriff Lewis told her that he would not tell his wife that the Plaintiff would be going. In his response filed today, the court documents state, "Sheriff Lewis and GCSO admit that Sheriff Lewis did not inform his wife that Plaintiff was attending the budgetary planning retreat."

According to the court documents, Lewis said a photo added to Nabors' amended lawsuit was taken at her request at an event in Clemson and is "an altered picture of Sheriff Lewis, Plaintiff, and the Sheriff of Anderson County." The photo included in Nabors' lawsuit depicts her and the sheriff.

Lewis also denies allegations of harassment made by Nabors in the court documents, stating any comments he made about her appearance "were made in a non-sexual manner, and included a statement about the Plaintiff's failure to adhere to department dress standards."

In a motion filed on Nov. 20, Greenville County administrator Joseph Kernell also responded to the amended complaint. In the response, Kernell asked for statistics raised by Nabors in the lawsuit to be stricken "which are neither relevant nor pertinent to this lawsuit."

In the court document, Kernell admits to being on the March 7 trip to Charlotte but says he did not schedule nor approve the trip, and had no knowledge of allegations against Lewis.

According to the documents, Kernell said he attended a meeting with Nabors the day after the alleged assault but said she "at all times fully participated in the meetings, appeared to be well, and at no point gave any indication that anything was wrong or that she was in distress."

The response also claims Nabors filed her complaint against Lewis and others before receiving a "right to sue" letter from the EEOC.

