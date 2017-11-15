Court documents: Greenville Co. sheriff says sex was initiated by woman who filed sexual harassment lawsuit

In court documents answering an amended complaint accusing Greenville County Sheriff Will Lewis of sexual harassment and assault, Lewis again stated a sexual encounter he had was consensual.

Savanah Nabors, a former employee of the Greenville County Sheriff's Office, filed a lawsuit in October in which she claims she was sexually harassed by the sheriff during her employment. The lawsuit also stated that on a business trip in March, Nabors regained consciousness "when the Sheriff was on top of her, having sex with her."

In a press conference, Lewis said he had a "consensual encounter" outside his marriage but denied allegations of sexual harassment or assault.

READ MORE: Woman suing Greenville Co. sheriff responds to motion to dismiss, strike some claims

In a court document filed on Wednesday, it states that "Sheriff Lewis and GCSO admit that Sheriff Lewis and [Nabors] had sex in Plaintiff's hotel room, which was not only consensual, but initiated by Plaintiff."

The documents state the sexual encounter occurred while on a trip to Charlotte to discuss the Greenville County Sheriff's Office budget.

In Nabors’ lawsuit, she claims that, before the trip to Charlotte, Sheriff Lewis told her that he would not tell his wife that the Plaintiff would be going. In his response filed today, the court documents state, "Sheriff Lewis and GCSO admit that Sheriff Lewis did not inform his wife that Plaintiff was attending the budgetary planning retreat."

According to the court documents, Lewis said a photo added to Nabors' amended lawsuit was taken at her request at an event in Clemson and is "an altered picture of Sheriff Lewis, Plaintiff, and the Sheriff of Anderson County." The photo included in Nabors' lawsuit depicts her and the sheriff.

READ MORE: Photos added to amended lawsuit filed against Greenville Co. sheriff

Lewis also denies allegations of harassment made by Nabors in the court documents, stating any comments he made about her appearance "were made in a non-sexual manner, and included a statement about the Plaintiff's failure to adhere to department dress standards."

Read the full document here:

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.