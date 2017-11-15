Greenville Co. deputy out of hospital after crashing into to trees

Officials say a Pennsylvania woman may have died after coming into contact with drugs while trying to clean up from her son's suspected overdose.More >
Officials say a Pennsylvania woman may have died after coming into contact with drugs while trying to clean up from her son's suspected overdose.More >
Walmart has published a statement to Facebook in response to a viral video showing carts of food being thrown away at a store in Celina, Ohio.More >
Walmart has published a statement to Facebook in response to a viral video showing carts of food being thrown away at a store in Celina, Ohio.More >
A third Ohio pastor has been indicted on sex trafficking charges, and prosecutors now say all three men worked together to entice underage girls with money in exchange for sex.More >
A third Ohio pastor has been indicted on sex trafficking charges, and prosecutors say all three men worked together to entice underage girls with money in exchange for sex.More >
A Texas sheriff’s Facebook post about weighing possible charges against the driver of a truck with an anti-Trump message on it is going viral.More >
A Texas sheriff’s Facebook post about weighing possible charges against the driver of a truck with an anti-Trump message on it is going viral.More >
Officials with the Greenville County Sheriff's Office said the injured deputy was en route to assist other deputies in the northern part of Greenville County who had requested emergency back-up in regards to struggling with a subject.More >
Officials with the Greenville County Sheriff's Office said the injured deputy was en route to assist other deputies in the northern part of Greenville County who had requested emergency back-up in regards to struggling with a subject.More >
For nearly 50 years Charles Manson has been the living personification of evil, a demonic presence captured in scores of photos, each of them marked by his piercing dark eyes and the crude Nazi swastika he carved into his forehead.More >
For nearly 50 years Charles Manson has been the living personification of evil, a demonic presence captured in scores of photos, each of them marked by his piercing dark eyes and the crude Nazi swastika he carved into his forehead.More >
A homeless man posed for photos with his dead wife, along with their newborn and toddler, before dismembering her body in a Kansas City hotel room, according to court records.More >
A homeless man posed for photos with his dead wife, along with their newborn and toddler, before dismembering her body in a Kansas City hotel room, according to court records.More >
Dakota Reynolds, 23, and his fiancé April Bryant, 20, were killed on South Dixie Highway in Glendale on Sunday night.More >
Dakota Reynolds, 23, and his fiancé April Bryant, 20, were killed on South Dixie Highway in Glendale on Sunday night.More >
Greenville County deputies said they are investigating after a woman was found shot at an apartment complex early Thursday morning.More >
Greenville County deputies said they are investigating after a woman was found shot at an apartment complex early Thursday morning.More >
Greenville city officials said drivers will begin seeing traffic pattern changes on Woodruff Road Thursday as holiday traffic management measures begin.More >
Greenville city officials said drivers will begin seeing traffic pattern changes on Woodruff Road Thursday as holiday traffic management measures begin.More >
A vigil was held for Dravious Terry, a Claflin University student from Greenville, who was fatally shot last Friday.More >
A vigil was held for Dravious Terry, a Claflin University student from Greenville, who was fatally shot last Friday.More >
After being closed to the public during the summer, Hollywild has re-opened for the holiday season.More >
After being closed to the public during the summer, Hollywild has re-opened for the holiday season.More >
The South Carolina Department of Education's Upstate graduation rates by school district.More >
The South Carolina Department of Education's Upstate graduation rates by school district.More >
The Broadway Fire Department in Anderson County said their assistant chief, Kim Strickland, was welcomed home in a pink fire truck after undergoing surgery on Tuesday.More >
The Broadway Fire Department in Anderson County said their assistant chief, Kim Strickland, was welcomed home in a pink fire truck after undergoing surgery on Tuesday.More >
Clary Miles reunited with Clemson football players weeks after they helped rescue him following a car accident near their practice field.More >
Clary Miles reunited with Clemson football players weeks after they helped rescue him following a car accident near their practice field.More >
Large smoke plume over Henderson Co.; crews responding to fire. (11/15/17)More >
Large smoke plume over Henderson Co.; crews responding to fire. (11/15/17)More >
The Clemson Football team rallies around Clary Miles, who was rescued by coaches after his car crashed down an embankment during practice.More >
The Clemson Football team rallies around Clary Miles, who was rescued by coaches after his car crashed down an embankment during practice.More >