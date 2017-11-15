Greenville Co. deputy out of hospital after crashing into to trees

Scene of crash in Greenville Co. (FOX Carolina/ 11/15/17)

Scene of crash in Greenville Co. (Source: iWitness)

Scene of crash in Greenville Co. (FOX Carolina/ 11/15/17)

Troopers said a Greenville County deputy was hurt in a crash Wednesday night.

The call came in at 9:12 p.m.

SC Highway Patrol said the crash happened along Poinsett Hwy at New Roe Ford Road.

Troopers said the deputy was responding to a call and ran off the roadway, crashing into some trees.

Officials with the Greenville County Sheriff's Office said the injured deputy was en route to assist other deputies in the northern part of Greenville County who had requested emergency back-up in regards to struggling with a subject.

The deputy was responding with lights and sirens, and as the deputy was traveling on Poinsett Hwy near Roe Ford Road, his vehicle veered off the side of the road and crashed into a tree.

Officials said the deputy suffered injuries and was transported to the hospital by EMS.

A spokesman for the sheriff's office said Thursday morning that the deputy had been released from the hospital and was recovering at home.

