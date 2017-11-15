Greenville fire officials warn of holiday fire dangers

Like many Americans, Austyn Mcgroarty is getting ready to cook a Thanksgiving Day feast next week. The turkey alone can be time consuming.

"Yeah it can be, up to 8 to 12 hours,” explained Mcgroarty. “It's like 10 minute per pound."

According to Will Brocious with the Greenville City Fire Department, a lot can go wrong during that time and during the holiday, that could lead to fires.

"Historically we see an increase in fires from about October through February to roughly to the beginning of March,” explained Brocious.

He says everyone's favorite Thanksgiving Day dish, the turkey, can be the perfect culprit in starting a fire. Whether it’s open flame or an electric fryer, Brocious urges people to pay close attention as it cooks and not set it and forget it.

"The first thing you want to be mindful of is that the turkey is completely thawed and dry. Also, that we're not overloading the grease inside the pot,” said Brocious. “What typically happens is that individual takes a turkey that's not completely dry and drop it into a vat of hot oil. It's a combination for disaster."

Brocious says people need to also pay attention to any candles they light in their home. He says 2 of every 5 five decoration fires is started by a candle. If you're planning to set up your holiday tree, according to the National Fire Protection Association, fire departments respond to more than 200 calls a year regarding Christmas tree fires.

“We recommend you keep those trees watered to prevent fire from occurring,” said Brocious.

Make sure you have proper indoor lights on it, and when it comes to heating indoors during the cold months, experts discourage using ovens or wood burning stoves as a source of heat.

Be super careful using space heaters as well. Keep them at least 3 feet from any flammable objects and make sure all embers in any fireplace are out before you head to bed.

Brocious also urges people to check their smoke detectors.

