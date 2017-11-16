Community raises money for student injured in car accident, rescued by Clemson football players

The Clemson community is going all-in to help a student who was hurt in a car wreck last month.

On the afternoon of October 3, the Clemson football team had just finished practicing when they heard a loud noise in the distance.

“It’s kind of like trying to remember a dream,” said Clary Miles, “I remember pulling out and seeing this big black truck headed towards me and thinking, “oh no!”

Players and coaches witnessed Miles’ car crash down an embankment near the team’s practice field.

“The whole thing happened right at the end of practice,” said Miles, “That’s not a coincidence. The Lord was in control the entire time.”

Players and coaches jumped into action and pulled Clary from his car, then prayed with him until EMS arrived.

“I remember Thomas Austin being there and I remember Coach Swinney being there,” said Miles, “I remember them talking to me and helping me.”

Miles was rushed to GHS with several pelvic fractures and an internal injury.

“I remember waking up in the hospital in shock and my hands were shaking uncontrollably in front of me,” said Miles.

Miles said he is forever grateful to the players and coaches that helped save his life.

“There’s no telling what would have happened if I had been stuck in that ravine,” said Miles, “I’d have been there for who knows how long without their help.”

Miles said he will have another surgery in the coming months, but is expected to make a full recovery.

Clemson Chick-Fil-A and 105.5 The Roar teamed up to help raise money for Clary Miles medical expenses. Clemson Chick-Fil-A donated a portion of their sales on Wednesday to help with Miles medical expenses.

You can also donate to Miles' YouCaring page here.

