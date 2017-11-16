Operation Christmas Child collection week is underway

It's never too early to make someone smile this holiday season. Collection week for Operation Christmas Child is underway.

The international organization Samaritan's Purse hosts the annual charity drive to collect shoe boxes filled with gifts for children around the world. You can drop off the shoe boxes now until Monday, November 20th at the various drop-off locations in our area. People also have the option of building a shoe box online through the Operation Christmas Child website.

Donors are asked to fill their shoe boxes with hygiene items, school supplies and toys. Volunteers explained the perfect toy would be a stuffed animal, a soccer ball with a blow up pump or an outfit. There are restrictions as to what can be put inside a box. Operation Christmas Child volunteers said toothpaste and candy can't be included because of customs rules. They're also asking people not include any war-related toys.

Other items people shouldn't pack in the boxes are used or damaged items, chocolate or food, seeds, fruit rolls or other fruit snacks, drink mixes (powdered or liquid), liquids or lotions, medications or vitamins, breakable items such as snow globes or glass containers, and aerosol cans.

Once you've packed a shoe box, you'll need to go to the Operation Christmas Child website and make a $9 donation which covers shipping and other ministry expenses. That donation will give you a packing slip where you can mark if the box is packed for a boy or girl and their age range. Once your shoe box is delivered, you will receive an email with the location of where your box went.

Operation Christmas Child volunteers are hoping to give gifts to 12 million children in more than 100 countries this holiday season.

