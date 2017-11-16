Sheriff's Facebook post about pickup with anti-Trump decal met with ire

A total of 210,000 gallons of oil leaked Thursday from the Keystone Pipeline in South Dakota, the pipeline's operator, TransCanada, said.More >
For nearly 50 years Charles Manson has been the living personification of evil, a demonic presence captured in scores of photos, each of them marked by his piercing dark eyes and the crude Nazi swastika he carved into his forehead.More >
US authorities will remove restrictions on importing African elephant trophies from Zimbabwe and Zambia. That means Americans will soon be able to hunt the endangered big game.More >
A woman accused Minnesota Democratic Sen. Al Franken on Thursday of groping her and kissing her without her consent in 2006 while she was on a USO Tour overseas.More >
Following President Donald Trump's visit to Beijing, China says it's sending a high-level special envoy to North Korea amid an extended chill in relations between the neighbors over Pyongyang's nuclear weapons and missile programs.More >
A homicide detective with the Baltimore police force was shot in the head Wednesday while working in a troubled area of the city grappling with high crime rates.More >
Amazon is giving Whole Foods shoppers an early gift for the holidays. The grocer announced Wednesday it's slashing prices again, this time on several "holiday staples."More >
Former Judge Roy Moore continues to deny allegations of sexual abuse against him, his attorney Phillip L. Jauregui said at a news conference Wednesday, during which he attempted to cast doubt on the story of one of Moore's accusers.More >
Three UCLA basketball players detained in China on suspicion of shoplifting returned home, where they may be disciplined by the school as a result of the international scandal.More >
Papa John's Pizza apologized Tuesday night for comments made by CEO John Schnatter blaming sluggish pizza sales on NFL players kneeling during the national anthem.More >
Officials say a Pennsylvania woman may have died after coming into contact with drugs while trying to clean up from her son's suspected overdose.More >
Walmart has published a statement to Facebook in response to a viral video showing carts of food being thrown away at a store in Celina, Ohio.More >
A third Ohio pastor has been indicted on sex trafficking charges, and prosecutors now say all three men worked together to entice underage girls with money in exchange for sex.More >
A Texas sheriff’s Facebook post about weighing possible charges against the driver of a truck with an anti-Trump message on it is going viral.More >
Officials with the Greenville County Sheriff's Office said the injured deputy was en route to assist other deputies in the northern part of Greenville County who had requested emergency back-up in regards to struggling with a subject.More >
For nearly 50 years Charles Manson has been the living personification of evil, a demonic presence captured in scores of photos, each of them marked by his piercing dark eyes and the crude Nazi swastika he carved into his forehead.More >
A homeless man posed for photos with his dead wife, along with their newborn and toddler, before dismembering her body in a Kansas City hotel room, according to court records.More >
Dakota Reynolds, 23, and his fiancé April Bryant, 20, were killed on South Dixie Highway in Glendale on Sunday night.More >
Greenville County deputies said they are investigating after a woman was found shot at an apartment complex early Thursday morning.More >
Greenville city officials said drivers will begin seeing traffic pattern changes on Woodruff Road Thursday as holiday traffic management measures begin.More >
