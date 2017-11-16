Teen headed to prison after 'trivial' school argument leads to shooting

The Buncombe County district attorney said a teen is heading to prison for shooting a fellow T.C. Roberson High School student in 2016 after a dispute at school continued into summer vacation.

Titus Mole, 18, on Wednesday pled guilty to felony assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury in the shooting. District Attorney Todd Williams said Mole also pled guilty to assaulting two T.C. Roberson school officials and a deputy in a related incident which occurred in March 2016.

The judge issued a sentence of 44 to 64 months in prison. Williams said mitigating factors in the sentence were “that Mole had no prior criminal record, that he suffered from a significant mental condition, that he was young and immature, and that he accepted responsibility for his actions.”

“A sentence of 44 to 65 months is no way to enter adulthood. Mr. Mole is very fortunate that he did not kill (the victim) and even more lucky that he will not spend considerably more time in prison,” Williams stated.

Williams said the dispute began as a trivial in-school argument, which escalated in the school weight-room on March 16, 2016 when Mole began berating and threatening to kill the victim. During the March 16 incident, Mole assaulted football coach Jason Dinwiddie, Assistant Principal Bobby Parker and Deputy Corey Ray when they tried to remove him from the weight room.

The dispute culminated at Pisgah View Apartments on July 13, 2016. The victim and three friends arrived at the apartment complex to visit someone. When they got out of the car, Mole shot the victim in the arm and leg with a gun.

Mole fled the scene and was arrested two days later by Asheville police officers.

