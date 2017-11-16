Deputies: Investigation underway after woman found shot at Greenville Co. apartment complex

Greenville County deputies said they are investigating after a woman was found shot at an apartment complex early Thursday morning.

The shooting was reported at the Ashton Woods apartment community off Pelham Road just after midnight.

Deputies said they arrived to find a woman in the parking lot suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

The shooting reportedly occurred in the parking lot.

Deputies ask anyone with information that could help lead to an arrest to call Crime Stoppers at 864-23-CRIME.

