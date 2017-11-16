Turn restrictions begin on Woodruff Rd. as part of holiday traffic management plan

Greenville city officials said drivers will begin seeing traffic pattern changes on Woodruff Road Thursday as holiday traffic management measures begin.

Starting Thursday, left turns will be restricted between Woodruff Industrial Lane and the I-85 interchange and the restrictions will continue through the holiday season.

"It's a little bit of a headache for people that have to go all the way down and turn around and come but it saves us on collisions... a lot of it was 'good Samaritan collisions. They were trying to turn left and not everybody would stop. That was just about every wreck that happens and it was like five or six a day during the holiday season in that place," said Sergeant Jonathan Bragg, Greenville Police Department.

FOX Carolina asked Bragg for some tips for drivers to help them and officers maintain a safe area. He said it's a big help for drivers to not block intersections, stay alert and be patient.

"You know that you're getting into the intersections being blocked, you're getting into people driving recklessly and you know that you're getting into people that have tempers flare and you have to be ready for that," said Bragg.

Electronic billboards will also be used to convey important traffic information and police will be closely monitoring traffic signals at major intersections, including the ones at Magnolia Park and The Shops at Greenridge, beginning on Black Friday Weekend.

Officials said SCDOT traffic engineers determined traffic on Woodruff Road is heaviest on weekdays from 4 to 9 p.m. and on Fridays and Saturdays from 11 a.m. into the evening hours. Officials advise people to schedule their Woodruff Road trips before noon on weekdays, when traffic is lightest, and to use alternate routes to Woodruff Road, including Roper Mountain Road, Salters Road, Carolina Point Parkway, Market Point Connector, Miller Road and Garlington Road.

A spokesperson for the SCDOT, Kimberly Bishop, said I-85/385 Gateway construction should not directly impact Woodruff Road traffic on Thanksgiving weekend. Bishop said work will be taking place beside the I-85 N on ramp at Woodruff Road on Black Friday and Saturday, Nov. 25, but is not expected to impact traffic. She also added that no lane closures will take place on I-85 or I-385 from Wednesday afternoon through Monday morning during the Thanksgiving holiday.

"The contractor is working on adding an additional exit out of Greenridge and have completed an Adaptive signal throughout the Woodruff Road Corridor," said Bishop.

As for the Christmas season, Bishop said there won't be any lane closures on I-85 and I-385 from the Friday before Christmas to Wednesday evening, January 3rd, 2018. Although, she did confirm workers will still be out doing work on the project during that time.

