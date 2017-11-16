Upstate fire department carries assistant chief battling breast cancer home from hospital in pink fire truck

The Broadway Fire Department said their assistant chief was welcomed home in a pink fire truck after undergoing surgery on Tuesday.

Assistant Chief Kim Strickland had the surgery after being diagnosed with breast cancer less than a month ago, according to Fire Chief David Burnette.

Burnette said they borrowed the pink truck from the Berea Fire Department and used it to drive Strickland home from the hospital.

The chief said Strickland is a vital part of the all-volunteer fire department. She will be out for several weeks as she continues to recover.

The fire department snapped photos of Strickland in front of the truck and posted them to the fire department’s Facebook page.

MORE NEWS: Job fair Thursday for people with criminal convictions, probationers, parolees in Greenville

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.