FBI joins search for missing NC woman

The FBI is searching for a North Carolina woman who went missing in September.

The FBI said its Charlotte Division and the Lumberton Police Department are searching for Abby Lynn Patterson.

The 20-year-old was last seen on September 5 around 11:30 a.m. She left her home on East 9th Street in Lumberton and got into a brown Buick. She has not been seen or heard from since.

Patterson is 5’7” tall, 140 pounds, with brown hair and eyes. She has a tattoo of a bird on her shoulder and a birthmark on the back of her left thigh.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Abby Lynn Patterson is asked to call the FBI's Charlotte Field Office at (704) 672-6100, or the Lumberton Police Department at (910) 671-3845.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.