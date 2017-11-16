Troopers: Intoxicated driver hit Greenville Co. school bus carrying dozens of students

Troopers said 24 students were on board a bus that was struck by an intoxicated driver on Thursday afternoon. Troopers identified the driver as 51-year-old Christopher Howard Cooke.

Greenville County Schools said the crash happened on the entrance ramp to Woodruff Road from I-385 North at 12:35 p.m.

The bus was carrying two dozen students from Golden Strip Career Center to JL Mann High. No students were hurt. They were taken to school by another bus.

The bus driver reported that the other car swerved into the bus. Officials said Cooke had side-swiped the bus after missing his exit.

After an investigation, troopers said Cooke was charged with DUI and driving under suspension.

Cooke was transported to the Greenville County Detention Center and later received $1637 bond.

