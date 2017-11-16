District: Fifth grader hit by car outside Greenville Co. school

Investigators do not plan to file charges against a pastor who shot an intruder Thursday morning as the man was breaking into his house, authorities said.More >
Officials say a Pennsylvania woman may have died after coming into contact with drugs while trying to clean up from her son's suspected overdose.More >
The driver of a pickup displaying an expletive-filled message to President Donald Trump and his supporters in the Houston area was arrested Thursday on an outstanding warrant.More >
Spartanburg County deputies said a woman was charged with cruelty to children after head butting her 13-year-old daughter.More >
A third Ohio pastor has been indicted on sex trafficking charges, and prosecutors now say all three men worked together to entice underage girls with money in exchange for sex.More >
Family members say a father was stabbed to death outside his New Jersey home when he tried to defend his 8-year-old son from being robbed of a pair of sneakers.More >
Dawn Staley, Head Coach of University of South Carolina's Women's Basketball team says the team will sit out of a White House visit scheduled for Friday.More >
The Richardson Police Department said they have arrested Sini Mathews the mother of 3-year-old Sherin Mathews who's dead body was found after she went missing.More >
An Upstate man accused of criminal sexual conduct with a minor, has been arrested.More >
A young man determined to work and make a better life for himself rode his bike into work, rain or shine, every day.More >
The new Organic Cat Cafe in Greenville hosts cat yoga classes.More >
A vigil was held for Dravious Terry, a Claflin University student from Greenville, who was fatally shot last Friday.More >
After being closed to the public during the summer, Hollywild has re-opened for the holiday season.More >
The South Carolina Department of Education's Upstate graduation rates by school district.More >
