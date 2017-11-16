District: Fifth grader hit by car outside Greenville Co. school - FOX Carolina 21

District: Fifth grader hit by car outside Greenville Co. school

Posted: Updated:
Scene at Cherrydale Elementary (Nov. 16, 2017/FOX Carolina) Scene at Cherrydale Elementary (Nov. 16, 2017/FOX Carolina)
GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) -

Greenville County Schools said an elementary school student was hit by a car on Thursday.

According to district spokesperson Beth Brotherton, the fifth grader was leaving the property of Cherrydale Elementary when he was struck.

The child was conscious and suffered minor injuries but was transported to the hospital as a precaution.

Brotherton said he did not cross the roadway at the designated cross walk. His parent arrived on scene shortly after the incident.

