District: Fifth grader hit by car outside Greenville Co. school

Greenville County Schools said an elementary school student was hit by a car on Thursday.

According to district spokesperson Beth Brotherton, the fifth grader was leaving the property of Cherrydale Elementary when he was struck.

The child was conscious and suffered minor injuries but was transported to the hospital as a precaution.

Brotherton said he did not cross the roadway at the designated cross walk. His parent arrived on scene shortly after the incident.

MORE NEWS: Troopers: Intoxicated driver hit Greenville Co. school bus carrying dozens of students

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.