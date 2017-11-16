Deputies: Couple wanted for murder of missing man, abuse of corpse arrested in western NC

Deputies said a couple wanted on first-degree murder charges out of Tennessee was arrested in western North Carolina.

The Yancey County Sheriff's Office said 23-year-old Donavon Dakota Hargis and 40-year-old Jamie Nunley were arrested in their jurisdiction on Wednesday. Hargis and Nunley were both wanted out of Grundy County, Tennessee on charges of murder and felony abuse of a corpse.

According to WSMV, they are charged in connection with the death of a man missing since March. The remains of Dylan Winton were found in October.

Deputies in Yancey County said they were contacted by Grundy County authorities, who believed the two were staying near Highway 19. The couple was located living in a camper near Langford Branch Road.

They were taken into custody without incident and are currently being held at the Yancey County Detention Center, awaiting extradition back to Tennessee.

