Beautiful Friday, showers late Saturday, cooler Sunday

Click to view a list of the latest closings and delays caused by inclement weather.

Pleasant weather will stick around for for now, ahead of showers and a wintry blast of air this weekend! Conditions are looking mostly dry and cool for Thanksgiving week.

Today will bring more sunshine with highs in the low 60s for the Upstate and upper 50s for the mountains, right on par with normal!

Saturday will be mostly dry through the day with mild conditions dominating. Highs will reach the upper 50s to middle 60s. While intervals of sun are possible, clouds thicken up through the day as showers push in during the late evening and overnight.

Watch out for some light snow showers early Sunday morning in areas nearest TN/NC line though accumulation potential remains limited to the highest peaks, with a dusting possible elsewhere.

Rain will move out by Sunday morning, leaving cooler and clearing conditions. Highs will only warm into the upper 40s to mid/upper 50s with a gusty wind.

Next week is looking fairly calm for holiday travel! Expect a mostly sunny sky for Monday through Wednesday with highs in the low 60s...and then just a bit cooler on Thanksgiving Day!

