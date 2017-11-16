Nanny Faye returns to Upstate for Sanders Family Christmas gospel musical

Chrisley Knows Best star Nanny Faye will be celebrating the holidays in the Upstate as a guest performer in a bluegrass gospel musical.

The performance, Sanders Family Christmas, is a sequel to the successful musical Smoke on Mountain by Connie Ray and Alan Bailey. Sanders Family Christmas is set in the 1940s when a member of the Sanders Family Singers is being sent off to war.

"Join Pastor Mervin Oglethorpe and the rest of the Sanders family as they send Dennis off with hilarious and touching stories and twenty-five Southern Gospel Christmas favorites," Pickens County officials said in a press release.

In addition to Nanny Faye, the performance will feature Pickens County Council chairman Roy Costner. It runs from Dec. 1 through 3 and Dec. 7 through 10 at the Pickens County Performing Arts Center.

Tickets are $10 for adults. Children under age 12 are free. Click here to purchase.

