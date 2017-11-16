Warrant: Chesnee man accused of sexually assaulting child over 7 - FOX Carolina 21

Warrant: Chesnee man accused of sexually assaulting child over 7 years

Posted: Updated:
Rodney Skates (Source: Spartanburg County Detention Center) Rodney Skates (Source: Spartanburg County Detention Center)
COWPENS, SC (FOX Carolina) -

An Upstate man accused of criminal sexual conduct with a minor, has been arrested.

Rodney Allen Skates, 29, of Chesnee has been charged with first degree criminal sexual conduct with a victim under 11 years of age, per an arrest warrant.

The warrant states that Skates was accused of engaging in sexual battery by using his hand to sexually assault a minor under the age of 11-years-old between October 26, 2010 and June 14, 2017 in Spartanburg County.

He was booked into Spartanburg County Detention Center Wednesday just after 10:15 p.m.

MORE NEWS: Deputies: Couple wanted for murder of missing man, abuse of corpse arrested in western NC

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox Carolina

News

Weather

Video

Sports

Entertainment

Station

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WHNS; Greenville, SC. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.