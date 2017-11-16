Warrant: Chesnee man accused of sexually assaulting child over 7 years

An Upstate man accused of criminal sexual conduct with a minor, has been arrested.

Rodney Allen Skates, 29, of Chesnee has been charged with first degree criminal sexual conduct with a victim under 11 years of age, per an arrest warrant.

The warrant states that Skates was accused of engaging in sexual battery by using his hand to sexually assault a minor under the age of 11-years-old between October 26, 2010 and June 14, 2017 in Spartanburg County.

He was booked into Spartanburg County Detention Center Wednesday just after 10:15 p.m.

