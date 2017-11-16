Brevard High student found guilty in racially-motivated assault

District Attorney Greg Newman said a Transylvania County teenager was found guilty of a racist assault in a trial Tuesday.

Newman said the 17-year-old Brevard High School student, who is not being identified due to his age, was found guilty of ethnic intimidation and simple assault. He was found not guilty on the charge of communicating a threat.

The charges stem from an incident involving another high school student. Newman said the teen made several racial slurs against the other student and hit him with a canvas strip.

Segments of the assault were captured on school surveillance video.

The student appealed the conviction which will go back before the courtroom, likely in the first half of 2018.

Newman said he is disappointed that in 2017 our country still faces issues like this. He said the community will not turn a blind eye to this type of behavior and that those who cross the line will face legal trouble.

"It would be our hope that people are going to think a little bit about how they treat other people," Newman said.

