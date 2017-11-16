District: Haywood Co. student diagnosed with whooping cough

Officials with Haywood County Schools announced Thursday that a student had been diagnosed with Pertussis, commonly known as whooping cough.

The student attends Pisgah High School.

An official letter from the district was sent home with students at the high school.

It read as follows:

A Pisgah High School student has been diagnosed with Pertussis (Whooping Cough). For precautionary and informational purposes, Health and Human Services officials asked that the attached letter and handout be sent home with Pisgah High School students on Thursday, November 15, 2017. There is no evidence that indicates other schools are involved. The attached items contain a lot of information about Whooping Cough as well as contact information for questions or concerns. The school system had a similar experience with Whooping Cough in 2010. Health and Human Services managed that situation well and we have complete confidence that this situation will also be managed very well. Whooping Cough and the Vaccine (Shot) to Prevent It Parent Letter from the Haywood County Health Department

