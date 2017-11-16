Upstate Vietnam vet makes good on final promise to fellow Marine, stands guard at casket

An Upstate native and Vietnam War veteran made good on a promise to a fellow Marine at his funeral and a photo from the service is going viral.

Master Sergeant William Cox served in the Marines and during a Vietnam War battle at Marble Mountain on New Year's Eve, he didn't think he would make it out alive. Cox and First Sergeant James Hollingsworth, both door gunners, made a pact that night that if they survived the heavy fire, they would talk every year on New Year's Eve.

Both veterans lived to serve 20 years in the Corps and kept their promise to one another.

New Year's Eve 2017 will be the first time they don't have their annual talk. Hollingsworth died after an illness earlier in the year, according to Cox.

Before his death, the Marine asked Cox to stand guard at his casket and deliver his eulogy.

Cox made good on one last promise to Hollingsworth. His son, Bill Cox, shared a photo from his vigil at the casket that has garnered thousands of shares and reactions on Facebook.

Bill Cox said his father uses a cane most of the time but insisted on not doing so during the vigil.

