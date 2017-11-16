Police seek man who robbed, held cleaners at gunpoint outside Spartanburg dermatology clinic

Surveillance footage of man accused of robbing two women outside an Upstate dermatology clinic. (Source: Spartanburg PD)

Police are searching for man victims said held them at gunpoint and robbed them of their belongings while they were at work.

According to officials with the Spartanburg Police Department, officers responded to a robbery at West Side Dermatology clinic on John B. White Sr. Blvd in Spartanburg around 9:51 p.m. Wednesday.

Upon arrival, police said they spoke with a deputy who translated the victims' words.

Police said victims Lilana Guzman and Susan Vasquez are both employees with one of their family member's cleaning service, which had a contract at the dermatology clinic.

Around 9:30 p.m., the victims said they were taking out the trash on the employee side of the building when they were approached by an unknown man wearing a black hoodie, black pants and black bandana that covered half his face and showed only his eyes. Both Guzman and Vasquez described the man's eyes as bloodshot red.

The victims said the suspect then pointed a semi-automatic gun at them and made them move toward their vehicle, and entered it, stealing Guzman's purse that contained 3 passports, money, medical cards and a Honduras driver's license.

After taking the items, victims said he told them to go back inside the clinic, and he then took off towards the back of the building.

Anyone with information regarding this incident or the suspect's identity is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

