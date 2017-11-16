Spartanburg PD: Warrant sought for woman accused of child abuse

Spartanburg Police say a warrant will be sought for a woman accused of child abuse. According to officers, the suspect's juvenile niece said she was assaulted by her aunt.

Officers said bite marks and scratches were visible on the victim's face. According to the incident report, the victim's grandmother said the bite marks were from bed bugs and the scratches were self-inflicted.

In the incident report, the suspect said she did not how the victim obtained the injuries and that she never touched the victim.

Officers said a warrant will be sought for child abuse on the suspect.

